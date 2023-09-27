Greg Gutfeld Loses It On ‘Pumpkin Head’ James Carville For Attacking Trump Supporters: ‘If He Could Call Them Retarded, He Would’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went off on James Carville, referring to him as a “pumpkin head” and claimed the political consultant would call Donald Trump supporters “retarded” if he could get away with it.

During a Wednesday airing of The Five, the panel discussed Carville’s recent comments to comedian Bill Maher where he said Democrats need to “wake the fuck up” over the possibility of Trump beating President Joe Biden.

While some on the panel, including Jeanine Pirro, gave credence to the insight made by Bill Clinton’s former political adviser, Gutfeld was less than impressed.

“I’m not up to embracing pumpkin head just yet. Carville’s like a parent who doesn’t say anything about his rotten brat until it affects him and crashes his Mercedes,” Gutfeld replied while reading from a piece of paper. “This problem has been here for years. It’s done untold damage. It’s caused a lot of death. And now he calls B.S. on it. Thanks, but you’re showing up at last call.”

Gutfeld then hammered Carville over past comments he’s made about supporters of Trump, claiming he referred to them as “braindead deplorables.”

“He said that people that go to Trump rallies are pretty much brain-dead deplorables,” he added. “If he could call them retarded, he would have. So his criticisms actually hit everyone.”

Gutfeld continued, “And it doesn’t come from a place of common sense or common people. It comes from an elitist perch. He’s not a man of the people. He’s a man protecting a system that paid him well. On the whole, he would prefer to jail a Trump supporter who stole a podium over an Antifa creep who burns a business. So there you go.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

