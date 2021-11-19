‘Lawyer Up, Joe!’ Gutfeld Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict After Biden Colonoscopy: ‘His Ass Literally Got Handed to Him’

Cohosts of the The Five reacted to a Kenosha jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts on Friday.

Rittenhouse shot three people – two fatally – in August 2020 amid civil unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. During a confrontation with officers, Blake, who was armed with a knife, did not respond to police commands. At one point he opened the door to an SUV and was shot multiple times. He is now paralyzed from the waist down.

During his presidential campaign last year, Biden suggested that Rittenhouse is a White supremacist.

Returning to the White House from a physical and a colonoscopy on Friday, the president was asked if he stands by that characterization.

“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” he replied. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

The Rittenhouse trial had become a racial lightning rod despite the fact that the shooter and the three people he shot were all White.

“I know that people forget about this but Jacob Blake was a good shoot,” said Greg Gutfeld. Right? Right? You gonna agree with me? The guy was holding a knife.”

“The officers were exonerated,” noted Jesse Watters.

“He was shot in the back,” protested Richard Fowler.

“‘Oh my god. It’s so sad because he was holding a knife trying to kidnap a woman and her kids.’ That’s what police officers do,” Gutfeld retorted.

He continued, “I find it ironic, though, that Joe Biden woke up from a colonoscopy to this verdict. His ass literally got handed to him. Lawyer up, Joe, because that kid better sue your butt.”

Gutfeld went on to postulate that if President Donald Trump had done what Biden did, Democrats would have initiated articles of impeachment against him.

“Joe Biden singled out a person, a citizen, influenced the case, called him a White supremacist,” Gutfeld siad. “Biden’s probably not in control of his words or faculties. Clearly, somebody else is pushing this stuff. And I do believe he’s not following the case. Somebody else is doing it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com