Greg Gutfeld Ruthlessly Mocks CNN’s Reported Plan to Put Comedy in Prime Time: ‘The Network Is Still a Joke’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took credit for recent reports CNN is looking to add a more comedic bent to their prime time lineup, predicting the network will have trouble trying to model a show after his own Gutfeld!

According to a report from Semafor’s Max Tani, CNN head Chris Licht is looking to continue shaking up the network by eyeing names like Trevor Noah and Jon Stewart to host a show that offers a “nontraditional version of the news.”

Gutfeld’s series has found ratings success by mainly tackling the news of the day in sarcastic or satirical fashion. The show averaged more than two million viewers in 2022, putting Gutfeld ahead of some late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon in total viewers, though he falls behind in the 25-54 age demographic.

“Turns out thanks to the smashing success of this show, which happened because of our awesome fans and my razor wit and my washboard abs, other networks now want a hit comedy show of their own,” Gutfeld said in his opening monologue on Tuesday night.

The Fox News host joked CNN is “still a joke,” but he also credited them with giving cable news the “golden age of comedy.”

“But isn’t that the point, really? CNN was already funny and they went ahead and they ruined it,” he said. “I’m talking, of course, about the golden age of comedy. Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Brian Stelter. Or as they’re known in the business, the Three Stooges. Those were the days, right?”

Gutfeld predicted CNN would fail in the comedy arena and offered the network a lesson from the late comedian Norm MacDonald involving none other than O.J. Simpson.

Gutfeld said:

“Take the late, great Norm MacDonald. After O.J. Simpson’s acquittal in ’95, he said, “Well, it’s official, it’s finally official. Murder is legal in the state of California.” The audience roared because they knew it was true, but they also laughed because Norm was saying something you got the feeling he wasn’t supposed to say. Rumors swirled that some execs at NBC didn’t want him doing O.J. jokes. He was willing to break the rules to tell the truth. So how can a network do that while calling moms pregnant people? In order to be effective at comedy, you’ve got to rely on truth, not ideology.”

Comedy “follows” honesty, the Fox News host later argued, a lesson he doesn’t see CNN learning anytime soon.

“And if you can’t be truthful, good luck being funny,” he said.

