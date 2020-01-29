Fox News host Greg Gutfeld opined on The Five, Wednesday, that impeachment is making President Donald Trump so “effective” and driven he’ll “probably cure the Coronavirus and make China pay for it.”

“As Donald Trump signs yet another trade deal and reveals a Middle East peace plan amid an economic boom, it raises the key question: how can a president do so many effective things and still face a hateful opposition?” asked Gutfeld during his opening monologue. “If you ask people to grade his work based on their lives, they’ll tell you things are great because the results are obvious. More jobs, higher wages, peace, prosperity. But if you ask them about impeachment or about the president in general, the responses will vary, so why is that?”

“Well maybe they know what happens if you say anything nice about Trump. Or it could also be Trump’s personality. If he rubbed you the wrong way four years ago, maybe he still does. But also the media runs the turf where facts and opinions can be molded into any narrative they desire,” Gutfeld continued, as the logos for MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post appeared on screen.

“We know the golden oldies. Trump’s unstable, he’s about to cause World War 3, he’s a racist, he’s not responsible for this economy. All are a matter of opinion born from emotion disconnected from concrete result. And yet, like a t-shirt cannon, the media can shoot those messages to you at home and call it an honest days work,” the Fox News host opined, before comparing the media to a “bitter ex-spouse whispering bad things to the kids about the other parent.”

Gutfeld added, “The upside to all this? It seems impeachment really revs up an already competitive president. You try to bring him down and he just does more. If you keep at this, he’ll probably cure the Coronavirus and make China pay for it.”

“I think he would agree that with the trade deals, the peace plans, the dead terrorists, impeachment has made Trump the most effective president in our lifetimes,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

