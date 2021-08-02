Greg Gutfeld Says It’s Time for Boomers to Take Back the Democratic Party from ‘Young and Loony’ Pols Like AOC

Greg Gutfeld dispensed some advice to the Democratic Party that many Millennials and Zoomers will surely find unpalatable: have the “old people” take charge of the party.

On Monday, The Five tackled the subject of the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium that had been instituted last year to provide relief to renters and mortgage-holders negatively impacted by the pandemic. That moratorium expired over the weekend, after Congress failed to take up legislation seeking to extend it. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pinned the blame on her own party, saying, “We cannot, in good faith, blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have the majority.”

Co-host Jesse Watters claimed Ocasio-Cortez “wants this free rent for life” and said she could have written a bill to try to extend it. “Instead, she waited for the last minute and then blamed the Biden White House for it,” he said.

He added, “AOC is the least effective member of Congress, basically.”

Gutfeld said it’s up to “older Democrats” to rein in young progressives such as Ocasio-Cortez:

I think she’s incredibly talented, but she hasn’t lived enough to be that arrogant in her wisdom. The problem with the Democratic Party is that their hard, loony left are young and ignorant in terms of wisdom. They don’t know how the world works. And they’re not gonna listen to me. I’ve said this before — The Five, we’ve raised raise the flags, we’ve called out violence, cancel culture, the mob mentality. But when we do it it doesn’t land with the Democrats. So you need the remaining, sensible, i.e., older Democrats to take responsibility, you know? And pretend you didn’t hear it from us. Make it your idea and we’ll salute you. It’s time for old people in the Democratic Party to take their party back from the young and loony.

“The Boomers,” chimed in Katie Pavlich.

“Yeah,” replied Gutfeld.

“Come on Boomers,” she encouraged older Democrats.

“They’re wisdom-challenged,” said Gutfeld of the younger generation.

President Joe Biden is 78 and top Democratic leadership in the House and Senate is in their 70s and 80s.

Gutfeld closed the segment by saying, “Boy I’m sounding old.”

Watch above via Fox News.

