Greg Gutfeld Calls Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace ‘Racists’ For Ignoring Victory By Winsome Sears, Who ‘Dared to Leave the Plantation of Ideology’

Greg Gutfeld had harsh words a few CNN and MSNBC hosts and pundits for supposedly ignoring Republican Winsome Sears being elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. She is the first woman of color to win statewide office in Old Dominion.

Democrats are looking for answers in light of losing Virginia’s governorship to Republican Glenn Youngkin, and some liberal pundits have offered up a variety of reasons. That includes the claim that Youngkin used low-key “racism” to win the election.

Wednesday’s edition of The Five featured a montage of cable news pundits reacting to Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory the previous night. In it, CNN’s Brianna Keilar accused Youngkin of using “dogwhistle racism.”

Elsewhere in the montage, MSNBC’s Joy Reid said the use of the word “education” on the campaign trail was “code for, ‘White parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.”

Also featured was MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claiming that critical race theory “isn’t real.”

Gutfeld called Wallace “ignorant and lazy.”

“They’re all racist, right?” he said. “Because they ignored Sears… the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia. Why? Because she dared to leave the plantation of ideology that these White women and Joy Reid believe she should stay on. They are the racists.”

Gutfeld also bragged about predicting last week that Youngkin would win.

“I think the Republican is gonna win in Virginia, and you wanna know why?,” he said last week. “Because his name is Youngkin and [the race] is about young kin.”

Watch above via Fox News.

