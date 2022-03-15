Greg Gutfeld Addresses ‘Little Kerfuffle’ With Now Injured Fox Correspondent: He Told Me After ‘You Can’t Do My Job and I Can’t Do Yours’

Geraldo Rivera gave a passionate condemnation of Vladimir Putin on The Five Tuesday, hours after news broke that Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed outside Kyiv in Ukraine.

Fox reported that Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was also killed alongside Zakrzewski. Kuvshynova was only 24 years old and served as a consultant for the network in Ukraine.

“Putin is the devil. He is a war criminal. His invasion of his neighboring sovereign nation is as barbaric as it is unjustified and now his brutality has struck the Fox News family, and the team led by our correspondent Benjamin Hall who was attacked, grievously wounding the correspondent, the person you see there in the foreground,” Geraldo said, sending his condolences and prayers to all three colleagues and their families.

The conversation eventually turned to cohost Greg Gutfeld who said he wanted to address his “little kerfuffle” with Hall from last week.

“The thing that pisses me off is that he is handsome and he is funny and we joked about what went on on The Five,” said Gutfeld, referencing Hall sternly rebuking him for claiming the media is pushing an “emotional response” to war.

“I won’t say what we talked about because frankly it is nobody’s business but he did say something that I agreed with 100%. And he said, Greg, ‘you can’t do my job, and I can’t do yours.’ And I said, ‘duh, my job is way easier,’” Gutfeld said, offering praise for his news-oriented colleague.

“I do get death threats but they are usually from Dana, on pink stationery,” Gutfeld joked.

“But we can afford to pontificate because we are thousands of miles away. They can’t afford to pontificate at all because they are always in danger,” he continued, before launching into a long explanation of how he sees his role in the media:

As Geraldo said, war is the worst thing you can imagine. That is what we do here. We imagine. But what Ben and his coworkers do, they don’t imagine it, they actually see it. Which is why when I am sitting here, for me, I must be as anti-war as possible until I can no longer be anti-war because it’s like those TV hosts that were telling you to stay home and definitely during Covid because they still worked, they still got their paychecks, they got the camera crew coming to their house. They were divorced from their consequences. That was the same thing here. It is easy to talk about war at home. As Geraldo said, it is not romantic.

“But since I’m not going anywhere near the war I am sure as hell not going to tell a single person to go there and die in a foreign country. I learned that lesson with Iraq and I am never going to go through that again,” Gutfeld said.

“Ben’s job is to go there and delineate the truth through imagery. It is harder to do now than ever given social media, the internet, the rise of disinformation. But if you are sitting here at this table, you must be a radical skeptic because you aren’t there, Ben is. And I hope to God he makes it through. It is a horrible thing that happened to him and he is — to sound British, he is a lovely guy,” Gutfeld concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

