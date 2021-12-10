Newsmax host Greg Kelly told viewers that the death and funeral of former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) made for convenient timing for President Joe Biden and the media. Biden delivered a eulogy Dole on Friday, saying, “I found Bob to be a man of principle, pragmatism, and enormous integrity.”

Kelly pointed to data released on Friday indicating that inflation rose 6.8% in November over the previous year, a 39-year high.

“It is a big, big deal, but if you watched mainstream media’s coverage of all this, no, none of this is to be worried about,” said Kelly.

He played a series of cable news clips that played up the more favorable aspects of the economy, such as high demand for goods and services, as well as decreasing gas prices.

Kelly declared the economy actually shows “bad news all around.”

“So what do we do, mainstream media?” he said. “Celebrate the life of Bob Dole.”

He continued,

I’m sorry, sad. Great life, great American life, but for the media and for Joe Biden, it could not have come at a better time because amid all of this negative economic news, they went wall-to-wall on Bob Dole’s funeral. this might have been the fourth or fifth ceremony honoring Bob Dole. He richly deserved it, but I think quite frankly, it was exploited by the mainstream media and by Democrats.

Later in the segment, Kelly reiterated that Dole’s passing “could not have come at a better time” for Democrats and the mainstream media.

Watch above via Newsmax.

