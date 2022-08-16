Guest co-host of The Five, Richard Fowler, explained to his fellow co-hosts on Tuesday that if a Secret Service officer saw classified information at Mar-a-Lago they would have been duty bound to report it. The comment did not go over well with his co-hosts.

The exchange took place after co-host Greg Gutfeld introduced the discussion on the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence, charging the media has gone into full “Russiagate mode.”

Eventually, the conversation turned to Fowler who called for the release of the affidavit related to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

“I think we should release the affidavit. Normally, judges don’t do that because don’t want to tarnish the reputation of the defendant, but because he wants it released, let’s release and let’s get to the bottom of it,” Fowler said, noting Trump has called for the affidavit’s release.

“But with that being said, I think there’s far too much speculation. And I also think that you know, when people are like, ‘Oh, this is a faulty warrant,’ think about the levels of clearance that this warrant had to go through,” he continued.

“Not only was it signed off by Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump to be the head of the FBI, but it was also appointed by, it was also signed off by Merrick Garland,” he said, adding:

And remember, he has decades on the federal bench and progressives have knocked Merrick Garland for being too slow to judicious. But that’s what judges do. They’re judicious. And so I think he’s very judicious.

“And on top of that, it went to a federal judge, and then the federal judge said, based on this information, based on this evidence, our own Jacqui Heinrich reported that it’s very likely that the person, that part of this evidence is somebody from the security detail, his Secret Service detail. Sworn officers of the court saw classified documents. They have a mandatory ability, they have a mandatory rule to report and they reported that we saw those documents,” Fowler continued as the other hosts snickered at the comment.

This evidence is typically obtained in one of two ways:

1) a Title 3 wiretap intercepting conversations

and/or

2) a well-placed source giving real-time information to law enforcement. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 11, 2022

“Are they not officers of the court, your honor?” Fowler shot back, asking Judge Jeanine Pirro.

“Imagine putting your life in the hands of someone who wants to rat you out over that. Hey, I want you to take a bullet for me…” said guest co-host Joey Jones.

“Their job is to protect the United States,” shot back Fowler.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com