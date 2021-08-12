Gutfeld and Kilmeade Argue on Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘When Do You Say, Enough?’

Cohosts of The Five debated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the Biden administration’s announcement that it is sending 3,000 soldiers to the country to assist with the evacuation of American personnel still in the country. As U.S. forces draw down ahead of the Aug. 31 target date, the Taliban has retaken much of the country, and there are fears the capital city of Kabul could eventually fall as well.

Brian Kilmeade called the development “one of the ultimate embarrassments in my lifetime” and compared it to the fall of Saigon in 1975.

“The world is laughing at us, and China is giggling,” he said. “They can’t believe how humiliated we are. We look as bad as the Russians when they ran for the hills in the 1980s. And that was the fall of the Soviet empire.”

Kilmeade was referencing the U.S.S.R.’s decade-long war in Afghanistan which it launched in 1979. In that conflict, the U.S. armed the mujahideen fighters to help the Afghans repel the invasion.

“Which is why we shouldn’t have gone in there in the first place,” said Greg Gutfeld.

“We had to go there,” said Kilmeade. “[Osama] bin Laden was in there.”

“We went there 20 years ago on good faith because of bin Laden,” replied Gutfeld. “That was 20 years ago. Times have changed.”

He added, “I think we’re war-weary at this point. And it’s like you’re jail, and you’re trying to stay awake and the moment you fall asleep someone’s gonna take your shoes. So are we gonna stay awake forever in Afghanistan or are we gonna–”

“It’s to our advantage to be there,” interrupted Kilmeade. “China, Russia, Pakistan, and terrorists there–”

“But Brian, the presence can be technology.”

“No, it can’t.”

“It’s been 20 years.”

“We don’t know what going on on the ground right now.”

“Then that’s on us,” responded Gutfeld. “How have we been there for 20 years and we still don’t know what’s on the ground?

Later in the segment Martha MacCallum said, “Now, China and Russia are filling that void. China is watching what is happening.”

“Let them do it,” dared Gutfeld. “Let China be the third sucker in this.”

“We got bin Laden. When do you say, ‘Enough’?,” he asked. “Do you want another 10 years? Another 20 years? Soon, you’re gonna be there forever.”

Watch above via Fox News.

