Gutfeld Attacks ‘Brain-Free’ College Protests Over More Police After Sexual Assault: ‘College Kids Prefer Rapists’ Over Cops

Greg Gutfeld opened his Friday monologue for Fox News’ Gutfeld! with real shock as he reported on a story of campus sexual assault and ensuing protests he could not wrap his head around.

The Fox News host told the story of a recent sexual assault during school hours at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning. After the assault, a petition was created calling for tighter security measures and increased patrols on campus. The petition received more than 6000 signatures, but the suggestion of more policing drew massive backlash.

In reaction to the story, Gutfeld wondered aloud what the exact requirements are to enter the University of Pittsburgh.

“Sketch a turtle or a pirate?” he joked.

From Gutfeld:

Can you guess what happened next? Hint it always happens when common sense runs headfirst into the witless woke. Stupid, destructive outrage. See, the woke are like that drunken moron speeding southbound down a northbound highway, eventually causing destruction of someone else who was doing the right thing. And so a backlash came from students who claimed the increasing police presence would threaten the safety of students of color. As opposed to, you know, wanna be rapists. You know, I didn’t realize Pit was a school for the mentally challenged. What did these students have to do to get admitted? Sketch a turtle or a pirate? I tried that.

According to protesting students, increased policing could be potentially dangerous for students of color — an argument that managed to convince the student who created the petition to publicly apologize and announce she is seeking to transfer to another school.

“College campuses are not just gun-free zones, they’re also brain-free zones” Gutfeld said. “So here you got a microcosm of what you’re seeing now in every city.”

Watch above via Fox News

