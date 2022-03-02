Gutfeld ERUPTS at ‘Jackass’ Biden After State of the Union: Only an ‘Idiot’ Believes He Supports Law Enforcement

Cohosts of The Five reacted to President Joe Biden’s call to “fund the police” during his State of the Union address, with Greg Gutfeld being particularly fired up.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said Tuesday night. “It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them! Fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Like most Democrats, Biden has never embraced the “defund the police” movement that gained traction among some left-wing groups after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Dana Perino kicked off Wednesday’s discussion by saying Biden is “changing course” on law enforcement, and noted some disappointed responses from two members of Squad members, Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I’m not gonna let the media strategy of contrasting The Squad with Joe Biden to somehow reconstitute the myth of his moderation,” Gutfeld stated.

Talking about The Squad he said that “they’re stupid, they’re wrong, they’re unforgivable, but at least they’re consistent to their principles.”

He then addressed Biden’s comments on law enforcement:

This jackass didn’t do a thing when cops were being killed,” he continued. “When businesses were being burned, he hid in basement, and only when it became politically expedient – when he was worried about losing an election and now when an election is coming up – all of a sudden he’s backing the blue because he felt it was better at the time to embrace the woke orthodoxy that put BLM above law enforcement. That’s what he did. So I’m sorry, when I see CNN’s recently purchased conservatives – you know, those principled few – supporting [Biden] “Oh, isn’t this great? Look at him! Such a good thing!” You’re an idiot! Because this guy was nowhere to be found. Lastly, the thing that gets me crazy – I know a lot of people are pissed about these two Republicans that heckled – that’s nothing compared to this cosplay that you see the stand up and applaud, sit down. No matter how stupid Biden says something, people have to applaud. This is kabuki applause line theater.

He concluded by saying, “For anybody applauding him supporting law enforcement, you’re an idiot.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com