Gutfeld Invites on Russell Brand, Plays Video of Comedian Blasting Him and Comparing Face to an Anus: ‘I Considered That a Compliment’

Russell Brand joined Greg Gutfeld on Thursday, and the pair took a trip down memory lane, watching footage of Brand comparing Gutfeld’s face to an anus and the Fox News host calling Brand “left wing commie scum.”

Brand appeared on Gutfeld! after making waves on Bill Maher’s Real Time by blasting all of corporate news media as essentially the same, telling MSNBC analyst John Heilemann to his face that his network was “propaganda.”

Gutfeld acknowledged during his opening monologue that Brand was not only insulting MSNBC with his Real Time rant, but also Fox News. The former Red Eye host claimed he could take the criticism because it wasn’t the first time Brand had an unfavorable view of him.

In a 2014 clip from Russell Brand and the Trews, the comedian called Gutfeld everything from a “silly sausage” to “a bit of a swine and a bit of a snipe.”

“Your name, your weird facial orifice looks like a caving-in anus,” Brand said.

Gutfeld joked he had it coming and said he took the anus comparison as a positive.

“I consider that a compliment. The anus is very important. I can crack a stock of celery in half. So did I burn all my posters of him at a bonfire? No, because I remember that I had it coming,” Gutfeld said.

A clip was played of Gutfeld calling Brand “left wing commie scum” on The Five, telling the British comedian to focus on “bigotry” in England rather than in the United States.

After his monologue, Gutfeld and Brand got a chance to bury the hatchet.

“Do I still look like an anus?” Gutfeld asked.

“I’ve been looking at you throughout that monologue,” Brand said, “and if you resemble any body part at all, it is the most valued one from a male perspective.”

The comedian claimed he’s seen over the years he and Gutfeld can find more to agree on, arguing for general “decentralization” and giving people more freedom to live as “traditionally” or as “progressively” as they wish.

“We were, albeit abstractly, at loggerheads with one another discussing some issues around which we thought we were deeply at odds, but I can see over time we’ve come to agree that broadly speaking decentralization and meaningful tacts of systemic power are the only way that America and the world can progress,” he said.

