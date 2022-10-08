Gutfeld Lays Into Stern Making First ‘Emotionally’ Exhausting Trip Outside Since Covid

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld took radio host Howard Stern for a few verbal rounds during his Friday night monologue, mocking Stern’s account of his “exhausting” venture outside his house for the first time since 2020.

Stern has long been a vocal supporter of Covid vaccines and mandates and he’s been broadcasting from his own home for years now. During a broadcast this week, Stern recalled the emotionally taxing journey outside his house to have dinner with some celebrity friends.

“I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically… For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house,” Stern said. He added that the experience was “too much” for him.

The shock jock had dinner at the Israeli restaurant Laser Wolf in Brooklyn with Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Justin Theroux, and Jason Bateman, Page Six reported.

Gutfeld blasted Stern, joking he can only call a celebrity-filled dinner “exhausting” because he lives such a life of secluded privilege.

“Exhausting, like he finished the overnight shift in a coal mine, or hearing Kat [Timpf] talk about her pets. But I get it, life is tough, especially when you’ve been cut off from the world for two years in a $20 million beach house,” the Fox News host said on Gutfeld! “I mean, you have no idea how tiring it is walking all the way from the wine cellar to the tennis court and back. Do I sound jealous? Yes, because who wouldn’t be?”

Gutfeld later played a clip of Stern ranting during the pandemic that vaccines should be mandated.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say you now, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said in the clip.

“Man, this guy makes Anthony Fauci sound like a Canadian trucker,” Gutfeld said. “But, you know, maybe he should follow his next vaccine with a shot of valium. But it’s weird, he went from ridiculing the man to becoming him. No longer embracing rebellion, he French kisses regulation.”

