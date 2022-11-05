Gutfeld! Mocks Democrats Over ‘Apocalypse’ Pitch: ‘If You Don’t Vote for Us, Satan Will Reign on Earth’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mercilessly mocked Democrats’ “failing strategy” in the midterms of constantly claiming the end of democracy is upon us, should Republicans take control of Congress.

Gutfeld invited on a panel of guests to his highly-rated Gutfeld! on Friday night, including former Donald Trump communications director Erin Perrine and novelist and literary critic Walter Kirn, to weigh in on Democratic “doom and gloom” fearmongering about the upcoming elections.

“It’s the Democrats’ failing strategy, repeating that we are all a threat to democracy in the hopes that it increases their chances in the midterms, but like Jesse Watters extra strength Rogaine, it’s not working,” Gutfeld joked. “All election season long, they’ve put all of their eggs into the January 6, voter suppression, evil MAGA threat to democracy basket, but will it work?”

Perrine agreed “doom and gloom” does not appeal to voters, while Kirn compared the strategy to stores having a blowout sale ahead of a closing that never actually happens.

“It reminds me of one of those stores about to close sales where it’s 80 percent off, you’ve got to buy in the next two days and then the store is still open three months later,” he said. The novelist and literary critic didn’t stop at that metaphor, going on to compare the warnings about democracy to gangsters strong-arming businesses for protection.

Kirn accused Democrats of being “reduced to threats” and predicted they will lose seats and call for bipartisanship after their talk of an “apocalypse.”

“They’re warning about the apocalypse. They’ve taken up the Jerry Falwell role from the 1980s,” he said, referring to the scandal-plagued former president of Liberty University. “If you don’t vote for us, Satan will reign on Earth.”

Everyone from Hillary Clinton to President Joe Biden have issued warnings about a threat to democracy posed by GOP candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

