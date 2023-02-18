Gutfeld Offers Pointers to ‘Adorable Lass’ Sarah Silverman After He Crushes Daily Show In the Ratings

Greg Gutfeld declared on Saturday he’s willing to offer some “pointers” to comedian Sarah Silverman after his Gutfeld! demolished The Daily Show, which Silverman was guest hosting, in the ratings.

The Fox News host posted ratings data for February 14 through February 17 for his comedy talk show versus those same days under Silverman’s Daily Show run and there’s quite a valley between the two. Gutfeld’s show averaged approximately 2.1 million viewers while The Daily Show averaged around 370,000.

“I would love to give @SarahKSilverman pointers but the adorable lass blocked me ages ago,” Gutfeld wrote in reaction to the numbers.

i would love to give @SarahKSilverman pointers but the adorable lass blocked me ages ago. https://t.co/mE54jkkREk — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 18, 2023

In the advertiser coveted 18-49 demo, Gutfeld’s show also towered over Daily Show, which airs on Comedy Central, with nearly double the viewers.

The Daily Show has been rotating through a series of guest hosts since Trevor Noah ended his run on the series. Other guest hosts have included Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, and Leslie Jones. Each has struggled to match the show’s past ratings.

Lizz Winstead, a co-creator on The Daily Show, recently dismissed Gutfeld and his viewers despite his ratings success, dubbing his audience “fucking shitty people.”

“He ain’t funny to me, but we see that there’s an audience out there for shit like that, there’s an audience out there for shit like Joe Rogan, there’s an audience out there of fucking shitty people. 70 million people voted for [Donald] Trump,” Winstead told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.

Noah left The Daily Show in December. He took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015.

