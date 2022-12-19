Gutfeld Praises Musk’s ‘Visionary’ Handling of Twitter Amid Bumpy Tenure as CEO: Shows How Platform ‘Could Be Used in the Future’

Greg Gutfeld hailed Elon Musk’s controversial tenure as Twitter CEO after the billionaire bought the company in October.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down from the position. After saying he would abide by its results, 57.5% of respondents voted “Yes.”

During Monday’s installment of The Five on Fox News, Gutfeld praised Musk and said he should heed the poll.

“He’s gotta go because he already knew the outcome,” the co-host said. “He was planning on going and he used this opportunity to, I guess, teach us something about maybe how Twitter could be used in the future in terms of maybe Twitter makes decisions. Maybe it is a high brain, a human brain in which people vote on things and maybe it’s the future of voting.”

Gutfeld posited that Musk was planning to step down as CEO anyway.

“If he wasn’t stepping down, he never would have done this,” he continued. “This was just a great way to turn it into something else. I think that whoever he picks for this, he doesn’t need a firebrand or a visionary because that’s his job. He’s still going to be running the thing no matter what.”

Musk’s performance at Twitter has caused much controversy, and in some cases he has made decisions before quickly reversing course.

For example, Twitter permanently suspended several journalists last week because Musk falsely claimed they had doxxed him by sharing his “exact real-time location” on Twitter, thus running afoul of the company’s new terms of service. But instead, they merely reported on the fact that Twitter banned the @elonjet account which used publicly available data to track the movements of Musk’s jet.

In a subsequent Tweet, Musk suggested the suspensions would last seven days. Shortly after, he tweeted a poll asking when the reporters’ accounts should be reinstated.

The majority voted, “Now” and Musk lifted the suspensions.

Additionally, Twitter announced a vague policy stating it does not allow users to “promote” other social media platforms on their accounts. The move caused an uproar among liberals and conservatives. Musk quickly changed course and announced he will put “major policy changes” up for a vote.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes,” he tweeted. “My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

Watch above via Fox News.

