Gutfeld Rips Sunny Hostin’s Admission She Hasn’t Been to Grocery Store in Three Years: ‘Even She Knows She Sounds Insufferable’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into The View’s Sunny Hostin and her “elite mentality” over her admission she hasn’t been a grocery store in three years.

On The View this week, Hostin admitted that her groceries have been delivered since the Covid pandemic.

“I haven’t been in a supermarket for about three years. That’s when I discovered Instacart, and I give them a big tip because they don’t always pay their people well,” she said. “And that’s been an issue, I think, for the company. But man, you can get toiletries, you can get fire logs. You know, those big Bounty towels, you don’t want to carry them? Somebody else goes.”

Gutfeld joked at one point the admission gave him Howard Stern-vibes as the radio host has often described how Covid has essentially kept him inside for years.

“She had to tell the audience that she tips big because even she knows she sounds insufferable. Hey, I’m an a**hole, but at least I tip,” Gutfeld said of Hostin. “This dame probably virtue-signals on the toilet, but that’s not the point here. While everybody else was trying to figure out how to survive as the government told us, that breathing in public could kill us, Sunny was lolling around in her big house, clicking on pictures of arugula while mixing Cocoa Puffs into her Haagen-Dazs.”

Gutfeld even played a song mocking Hostin. A sample of the lyrics: “If you want a show where people know the host is stupider than you. Then set your DVR to watch Sunny Hostin on The View.”

Gutfeld accused Hostin of having a life that “stinks of classism.”

“She doesn’t care because she doesn’t have to. It’s a class thing, and it’s why she plays the race card so often, so you don’t notice it’s a class thing. Her life stinks of classism,” Gutfeld said. “Crime is on the rise? Just hire private security. Illegals are flooding into the country? Don’t live near the border. COVID? Just stay home forever. Let the peons take the risk for me. Schools suck? Hey, more idiots to watch The View.”

Watch above via Fox News.

