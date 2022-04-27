Cohosts of The Five reacted to a bizarre comment Joy Reid made about Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter. On Tuesday, the MSNBC host slammed his apparent intention to open up the platform to more speech.

“Twitter is not the government, they are a private company that says you’re not allowed to be a Nazi on Twitter,” Reid said, reasonably enough, but then later stated, “Elon Musk, I guess he misses the old South Africa in the 80s. He wants that back.”

The 1980s was the last full decade of apartheid in South Africa, where Musk grew up.

“I can’t love a story more than this story,” Greg Gutfeld said. “It’s like we got a free election result, in which we won and we get to see all the people who dislike us… break down in public. It really is like 2016, except instead Donald Trump winning, the First Amendment won.”

He then called out Reid.

“Joy Reid has built a foolproof career insurance plan,” said Gutfeld. “She has MSNBC so terrified, that they can’t fire her because she’s just gonna call them racist, too. She calls everybody racist, and that’s her game, and that’s her scam. And the MSNBC management are cowards for letting her do this but, that’s what they chose to do.”

Reid’s program, The ReidOut, has struggled in the ratings. As Fox News digital reported on Wednesday, April is on track to be the show’s lowest viewership month in the show’s two-year history. Reid is averaging 1.1 million viewers for the month and has lost 51% of viewers relative to July 2020 when the show debuted.

