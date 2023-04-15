Gutfeld Says Pentagon Leaker May Have Exposed ‘What’s Really Going On’ In Ukraine: If Gov ‘Legalized Truth’ We Wouldn’t Need ‘Black Market’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Friday said Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira may have exposed what is “really going on” in Ukraine by exposing classified documents over gaming social media app Discord.

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard joined Tyrus, Kat Timpf, and Pete Hegseth for Friday’s Gutfeld! on Fox News.

Opening the show with his monologue, Gutfeld covered the news about the arrest of “Jack the Dripper” as Gutfeld put it, who appeared in court on Friday over the leak, via Discord, of classified documents related to the war in Ukraine.

Gutfeld joked that the National Guardsman looks so young that President Joe Biden might deem him “sniffable,” and suggested it’s refreshing to “see someone mishandle intelligence besides the Bidens.”

After a few more jokes and some banter, he made the case that the leak might have been a good thing, as far as exposing information to the public goes.

“Like a few wars we’ve already been misled about, we’re repeatedly told by the top that Ukraine is winning this war against Putin. But they’ve been telling us that Russia is on the ropes since Tulsi was a Democrat,” he said. “Who knows? Perhaps Jack may have exposed info that shows what’s really going on in Ukraine, that the U.S. is more involved than previously known and that Russia is doing more than just holding on.”

He called it a “scary thought” that people may have to rely on a leaker for a “dose of reality.”

“But maybe if the government finally legalized truth, we wouldn’t have to get it illegally on the black market,” Gutfeld concluded.

Teixeira is facing multiple charges related to copying, possessing, and distributing classified documents, each with potential for a 10-year prison sentence.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended Teixeira, prompting former Republican Liz Cheney to call for revoking the congresswoman’s security clearance.

GREG GUTFELD: He’s got a baby face and leaked it all over the place. And the penalty could be severe for a man barely old enough to buy a beer. I speak – is there are picture coming up? There you go. I speak of 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who made his first appearance in federal court today. He was the first defendant to actually get carded. Looking that young Joe Biden might deem him sniffable. The FBI busted Jack the Dripper yesterday over a leak of classified documents that reportedly attempted to undermine American efforts to help Ukraine fight Russia. Or at least that’s what the government is telling us. And they’re as believable as George Santos. By the way, isn’t it nice to see someone mishandle intelligence besides the Bidens? It’s reported the papers were first posted online in January by someone on Discord, which is a social media outlet popular with video gamers. You know what else is popular with video gamers? Not banging chicks. VOICE OVER: Count it nerds! GREG GUTFELD: In your face! Ha ha ha ha. Oh yeah. Sorry Tulsi. TULSI GABBARD: Why are you apologizing to me? KAT TIMPF: Yeah I don’t get, I don’t get apologies. GREG GUTFELD: I would never apologize to Kat. Meanwhile, as more of your money flies out the door and into Ukraine, top Kiev officials say this leak won’t affect its planned offensive against Russia, which begins as soon as Sean Penn arrives with a fresh shipment of Oscars to throw at them. So, like a few wars we’ve already been misled about, we’re repeatedly told by the top that Ukraine is winning this war against Putin. But they’ve been telling us that Russia is on the ropes since Tulsi was a Democrat. Who knows? Perhaps Jack may have exposed info that shows what’s really going on in Ukraine, that the US is more involved than previously known and that Russia is doing more than just holding on. It’s a scary thought. Of the five outlets for news on the war, the media Ukraine, Russia, the US, or Jack, it’s the barely legal leaker giving us a necessary dose of reality? It’s almost as if leaking is now what press briefings used to be or supposed to be. But maybe if the government finally legalized truth, we wouldn’t have to get it illegally on the black market.

