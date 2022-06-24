Gutfeld Says ‘We Never Have to Tell Our Fans or Republicans, Don’t Riot,’ Calls Jan. 6 an ‘Unguided Tour’

Hosts of The Five reacted to the landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion on Friday. During the gabfest, the table discussed the possibility of subsequent violence.

Last month, Politico published a leaked draft opinion of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In recent weeks, multiple anti-abortion pregnancy centers have been attacked. Meanwhile, a would-be assassin arrived at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood and called police on himself. A fence has been erected around the Supreme Court building.

“Why would they be doing that?” Katie Pavlich asked Greg Gutfeld, setting up his response. “What’s the purpose of the fence outside the Supreme Court today?”

“That’s the funny thing,” he answered. “We never have to tell our fans or Republicans, ‘Don’t riot.’ Have we ever? I mean, it’s like Dems rage, like it’s one word, right? Is there any other kind of rage?”

Gutfeld cited the Black Lives Matter protests and the resulting riots in some of those instances. He implied that those rioters were treated leniently, while people arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol were not, likening it to “an unguided tour.”

“They were effectively shielded from exposure because they were the right kind of protest,” he continued. “Ans they’re always the right kind on protest that side. Meanwhile, you know, some guy walks around in an unguided tour on January 6 and he’s in jail for life or however long he’s been in jail.”

Jessica Tarlov pointed out the slew of violence directed at abortion clinics and doctors over the years.

“There has been a lot of violence at Planned Parenthood clinics,” she said.

“And it’s unacceptable,” replied Pavlich.

“But it exists, and those are right-wingers.”

Gutfeld responded by pointing to left-wing violence in the 1970s.

Watch above via Fox News.

