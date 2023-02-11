Gutfeld’s ‘George Santos’ Says Asking Him to Resign Is ‘Like Tucker Carlson Telling Me To Stop Sunning My Testicles!’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said the “woke insanity” of Democrats makes lying Rep. George Santos – who “would definitely steal your mail” — “look like Mr. Rogers” by comparison. But the real star of the segment was the fake Santos that Gutfeld “interviewed” about the efforts to have him removed.

Santos has been accused of lying about his work and family history and much more. Recent reports highlighted the fact that he was once charged with writing thousands of dollars in bad checks to dog breeders in Philadelphia.

To talk about it, Gutfeld! welcomed Santos (played by comedian Joe Machi) to speak for “himself.”

Gutfeld began his grilling with the the bad checks report.

“Consider the source, Greg,” fake Santos of the dog breeders report. “They make money off of dogs having sex. They’re the real golden retrievers.”

From there it turned into a conversation about “sunning” testicles and how to skip out on bookies after the Super Bowl.

“What’s your message to members of Congress trying to get you fired?” Gutfeld asked.

“They’re trying to get me fired? That’s like Tucker Carlson telling to stop sunning my testicles, Greg! The American people don’t care about me lying. They’re focused on the Super Bowl. Go Eagles,” fake Santos said, referencing a viral Carlson special.

Asked if he will be watching the Super Bowl, the fake Santos said he is because he’s got money on the game — and he’s also got no intention of every paying if he loses his bet.

“I will be watching the big game, Greg. I’ve got a lot of money placed on the team from Philadelphia,” he said. “Let’s just say if I lose, I’ll be paying by check.”

“You’re always thinking ahead, Congressman Santos,” Gutfeld said.

Watch above via Fox News.

