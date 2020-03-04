Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University James Phillips told Fox News on Wednesday that “most of us are going to get” coronavirus.

“You won’t find a single expert out there who’s saying this is going to be contained,” he said.

After that ominous outlook, Phillips was reassuring: “The data that we know from China shows that roughly 98 to 99 percent of us are going to do very very well.”

Fox News anchor Ed Henry interrupted the doctor, stating, “You’re giving a hopeful message … but you said something there about ‘most of us are going to get it,’ that alarms some people.”

“A lot of people may get it and not really even have symptoms, a lot of people may get the coronavirus and be able to fight it off without any trouble, am I reading that right?” Henry asked.

Phillips confirmed, “that seems to be the case,” adding, “most of us, including myself, are likely to get this virus and do fine.”

The doctor did admit, however, that there is a percentage of people who will get sicker than others, comparing the virus to pneumonia, which “can be deadly.”

The doctor explained that coronavirus, like pneumonia, is “a lower respiratory illness, as oppose to most colds that cause upper respiratory infections,” which tend to only result in “sore throat, cough, sneezing,” and are, therefore, less deadly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]