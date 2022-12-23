Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he deemed a major spending bill “one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body.”

The House passed an omnibus spending package on Friday that, when signed by President Joe Biden, will fund the federal government through September. Many Republicans have railed against the $1.7 trillion legislation, including the fact that lawmakers were given just days to review all 4,155 pages.

The bill passed the Senate on Thursday, where 18 Republicans joined 50 Democrats in support. McCarthy and House Republicans publicly called on GOP senators to withhold their support to prevent the bill from receiving the requisite 60 votes to advance. With Republicans on the verge of retaking the House, McCarthy said he wanted the Senate to punt the bill until House Republicans can force spending cuts using their newfound majority.

Those calls went unheeded. On Thursday, McCarthy slammed Democrats and the bill on the House floor.

“This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body,” McCarthy fumed. “The appropriations process has failed the American public.”

His remarks caught the attention of Pelosi, who responded on the floor.

“This will probably be my last speech as speaker of the House on this floor and I’m hoping to make it my shortest,” she said, alluding to the fact she is stepping down from Democratic leadership. “It was sad to hear the minority leader earlier say that this legislation is the most shameful thing to be seen on the House floor in this Congress. I can’t help but wonder, had he forgotten Jan. 6?”

McCarthy did not say the omnibus bill is the “most shameful thing” he’s seen in Congress. Rather, he stated it is “one of the most shameful.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol – including the House floor – in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Watch above via CNN.

