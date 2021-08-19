‘Hail Satan’: Clip of Devil-Worshippers Interrupts Australian Newscast in Bizarre Flub

A segment about police dogs during a newscast on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation took a (Prince of) Dark(ness) turn when a clip of apparent Satanists randomly appeared after some b-roll footage of Australian officials.

The anchor’s script for the story ran out before 10 additional seconds of footage played to awkward silence before the two-second clip of Devil-worshippers appeared in which a cloaked and hooded man says, “Hail Satan” as he stands near an illuminated upside down cross.

It’s unclear if the news anchor was aware of the gaffe, but if she was, she was able to maintain an excellent poker face, transitioning into the next segment without missing a beat. It’s also not clear if the footage of the Satanists was part of a different segment that somehow got mistakenly inserted into one on police dogs, or if it’s the work of the Devil himself.

For older readers, this may call to mind the bizarre Max Headroom signal intrusion of 1987, when a man wearing a Max Headroom mask suddenly interrupted a newscast on Chicago’s WGN television station.

“Well, if you’re wondering what’s happened,” said the anchor, “So am I.”

Later that evening, a longer signal intrusion occurred that seemed to feature the same masked person, this time on WTTW.

The mystery of the signal hacker’s identity has never been solved.

Whoever they are, according to some reports, the Devil made them do it.

Watch above via the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

