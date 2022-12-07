‘Hallelujah!’ MSNBC Anchor Takes Openly Ecstatic Victory Lap Over Democrat Raphael Warnock Win

Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate run-off on Tuesday, giving the Democrats a breathing room majority and delighting NBC News and MSNBC host, anchor, and legal contributor Katie S. Phang.

The incumbent Democrat finally beat the Trump-endorsed former football star in Georgia’s contentious race by around 100,000 votes at last count.

“The practical effects of the 51-seat majority: It’s big. It’s significant. We can breathe a sigh of relief,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer of the win that will mean they won’t have to rely on tie-breaker votes, and won’t be quite as dependent on Sen. Joe Manchin‘s cooperation as they’ve been to date.

On MSNBC that news is good to great, depending on the show. But for Katie Phang, who hosts a highly partisan weekend show on the network, the joy bordered on rapturous with a literal “hallelujah” chorus for Rev. Warnock’s victory.

Then she offered a somewhat less religious celebratory gif.

Phang went further on Wednesday, thanking voter organizations for making “all the difference” in getting Sen. Warnock elected.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) December 7, 2022

You and @BlackVotersMtr made all the difference! Thank you! — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) December 7, 2022

Advocating for and celebrating Democratic victories is no strange habit for any anchor, host, or guest on MSNBC. Phang just went that one step further, taking a victory lap and thanking voter groups for a shared victory that she plainly feels she played a part in with her cable news show.

