MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson confronted Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) this morning over Wednesday’s Republican storming-of-the-impeachment-hearing and what the impeachment inquiry has already found.

Gaetz said that this is all about “due process inequities” between how President Donald Trump is being treated and how previous presidents like Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon were.

At one point Jackson asked, “I want to find out why you think the rules do not apply to you as they’re laid out, to you, Congressman Gaetz. Why don’t they apply to you?”

“The precedent that was applied to president Clinton and president Nixon would necessitate some articulation of the rules so we have an understanding of what the Due Process requirements will be. We see Democrats now sacrificing due process on the altar of their hatred for Donald Trump,” Gaetz responded.

Jackson brought up the testimony of Bill Taylor and what his opening statement said about a Ukraine quid pro quo. She asked, “Is it okay for any politician to trade military aid for political favors?”

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of the Taylor deposition because I wasn’t present for it,” Gaetz responded.

“Do you think it’s appropriate?” Jackson asked.

“I do not believe it would be appropriate for any politician to link military aid to assistance in a future election. No. And I also don’t think that’s what the president did,” Gaetz responded.

Jackson went back to that remark about inappropriateness and said, “It appears from the testimony that we have seen reported publicly from the witnesses here that that is in fact what President Trump did… So do you dispute the facts then?”

“You’re playing the game here, Hallie,” Gaetz shot back. “They selectively leak stuff that is not subject to cross-examination, rigorous review.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

