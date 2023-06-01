‘Handed Joe Biden a Second Term!’ Newsmax’s Bolling Blasts Kevin McCarthy For Debt Deal Making Biden ‘So Happy Right Now’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling said that Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy may have just given President Joe Biden a second term in office, due to the deal on the debt limit that was reached over the weekend.

McCarthy has been under heavy fire from the House Freedom Caucus members and others in the GOP over cutting a deal with Biden and the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling for 2 years. Progressives, too, believe that it was a win for Biden and his administration.

The bill passed the House on Wednesday evening with a vote of 314-117. Once through the Senate, Biden could sign it as early as Monday.

Speaking before the final vote on The Balance, Bolling shredded the particulars and particularly shredded McCarthy for giving the win to the Democrats.

“Joe Biden must be so happy right now,” Bolling said. “He doesn’t have to deal with his massive deficit issues until after the 2024 election. How convenient. And for that, you can thank none other than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.”

Bolling said that it could have been a big issue for Republicans to revisit in the campaign, but “Sleepy Joe didn’t want that, and Kevin McCarthy may have handed Joe Biden a second term in this deal.”

NBC News reported Thursday that Senate Democrats are “racing” to get the debt deal passed “as soon as Thursday night.”

BOLLING: This authorization allows the Biden government to go into unlimited debt for another two years, until after the 2024 election. So this is doubly bad. First, Biden and the Democrats can spend as much as they want. There are no caps. Let me just say that again: There are no spending caps. The only cap is for a period, a time period. The Democrats in Congress can spend and spend and spend until the authorization ends, not at a high level, but in 2025. Folks, that’s really dangerous. The other thing this deal does, it means that the next debt ceiling vote won’t take place until 2025. Joe Biden must be so happy right now. He doesn’t have to deal with his massive deficit issues until after the 2024 election. How convenient. And for that, you can thank none other than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The debt issue is really, really good leverage for Republicans. Let’s remind the voters about this next year. That’s what they could have done. But no. Sleepy Joe didn’t want that, and Kevin McCarthy may have handed Joe Biden a second term in this deal.

Watch the clip above, via Newsmax.

