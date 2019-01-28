Hannity Addresses ‘Conservative Friends That Are Mad at the President’ Over Wall: The Fight Isn’t Over

Sean Hannity tonight posed some questions to “my conservative friends that are mad at the president” for agreeing to a deal to end the shutdown without money for the border wall.

Ann Coulter, Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, and others weren’t exactly happy with President Donald Trump caving. Hannity defended Trump and said he’s not caving, posing some questions tonight to those right-wing critics:

“Do you believe for one second––do you really believe the president has stopped his full-on fight over the border wall that he has promised? Has he not shown he is a tenacious fighter when it comes to keeping his promises? I’ve said this before. In my opinion, I don’t care where the money comes from, I don’t care how they get it as long as they build the wall to keep us safe. So don’t let what is what I believe to be a shift in strategy fool you. Because I don’t have any doubt at all that the president is going to fight as hard if not harder for the money for the wall.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com