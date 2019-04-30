Hannity and Tucker Carlson Lead Fox News to Big Ratings Victory for Month of Mueller Report

Fox News once again won the cable news ratings race in April — a month dominated by coverage of the Mueller report.

Cable news was abuzz for weeks speculating about the totality of what Mueller found, and things kicked into high gear once the redacted report finally came out and laid out Mueller’s conclusions finding no Trump-Russia conspiracy but not reaching a conclusion on obstruction of justice.

Fox averaged a total of 2.395 million viewers in primetime throughout the month, compared to 1.660 million for MSNBC and 767,000 for CNN.

Sean Hannity held onto the No. 1 spot with an average of 3.086 million total viewers, followed by 2.834 million for Tucker Carlson and 2.630 million for Rachel Maddow.

Hannity, Carlson, and Maddow also took the top three spots in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demo––respectively, with 514K, 499K, and 427K viewers.

Fox News won in total day viewers as well, with 1.351 million average compared to 919K for MSNBC and 545K for MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

