Hannity Asks Lindsey Graham Why McConnell Doesn’t ‘Move That Bill’ to a Vote, Graham Replies ‘Because He’s Not in Charge’

Sean Hannity asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday why Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) won’t bring a bill to ban the importation of Russia oil and gas to the floor.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would ban such imports from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last week.

Hannity said the legislation should be brought to the floor oil, and Graham agreed. The host then asked why McConnell doesn’t “move that bill.” Here was the exchange:

GRAHAM: I’m gonna say it one more time: if there were a vote in the United States senate next week to return to Trump energy policies, to ban Russian oil and gas coming into America, to expand America and oil and gas production to make up for the shortfall and to help our allies in Europe, it would get 75 votes. HANNITY: Well, why doesn’t Mitch McConnell move that bill immediately? Why doesn’t Mitch McConnell– GRAHAM: Because he’s not in charge. HANNITY: Ok. How about Mitch McConnell– GRAHAM: He’s not in charge. HANNITY: –Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin and the 75 people, you know, sign a letter, hand it to Chuckie and say, “Put this bill on the floor.” GRAHAM: It’s coming. You’re way ahead of me. I was gonna say this next week. So there’s gonna be an effort to Rule XIV this bill, which means to bring it directly to the floor– HANNITY: Thank you. GRAHAM: –and see if Schumer will stop it.

Graham noted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has come out in favor of banning the purchase of Russian energy in the U.S., but that the Biden administration opposes such a measure.

“The only people stopping this is President Biden,” the senator concluded. “His people are under the thumb of the most radical folks on the planet – not just in America – but on the friggin’ planet.”

The invocation of Senate Rule XIV allows for a bill to bypass the usual committee process and place the measure on the Senate calendar. However, as Graham indicated, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would be able to stop such an effort.

Watch above via Fox News.

