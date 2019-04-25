Hannity Blasts Joe Biden’s ‘Inappropriate Touching’ Moments Before Interview with Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted former Vice President Joe Biden‘s “inappropriate touching” just minutes before interviewing President Donald Trump, who has been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by over 20 women.

“Biden enters the race already trying to fend off scandal after scandal,” the host said. “Multiple women have accused him of inappropriate touching, kissing, touching, actual video footage of Biden’s disturbing touching antics. Doesn’t this alone immediately disqualify in the eyes of the Democratic Party?”

“If Biden was a Republican, what would they be saying?” he continued. “The double standard is on full display.”

Earlier in the segment, Hannity said that “it looks like Biden may not even have the backing of his old boss Barack Obama” and joked that “uncle Joe is trying to spin this, well, uncomfortable truth.”

When asked about the lack of endorsement, Biden told reporters, “I asked President Obama not to endorse and he doesn’t want to — we should — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits.”

He also mocked Biden for receiving an endorsement from “conspiracy TV darling disgraced indicted attorney Michael Avenatti,” who tweeted out his “enthusiastic support” for the former Deleware senator’s campaign.

As for the Trump interview, the president stayed on Hannity’s show for over 45 minutes and knocked Biden with his new favorite “Sleepy Joe” insult and suggested the former VEEP does not have the stamina to “handle” world leaders.

Watch above, via Fox News.

