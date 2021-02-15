Sean Hannity called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “sanctimonious” on Monday night for his speech condemning Donald Trump after voting to acquit him.

McConnell made it clear in his speech that he still believes Trump to be morally responsible for the attack on the Capitol, but ended up voting to acquit him because he didn’t believe the Senate could take this action with Trump out of office.

Hannity said all seven Republicans that voted to convict Trump, as well as “other Republicans who have turned their backs on the former president,” are “way out of touch” with the GOP base.

He showed a pro-Trump rally in Florida earlier Monday before remarking, “I have a question, Mitch McConnell, John Thune. How come you never had this kind of enthusiasm at any of your events?”

Hannity elaborated:

“Where was John Thune and Mitch McConnell fighting against the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in our history with Operation Crossfire Hurricane? They were missing in action. Where’s the sanctimonious Mitch McConnell, John Thune, demanding that Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters — when is he going to give a speech on the Senate floor and hold those Democrats accountable for their incitement of insurrection and their insurrection-like language? The time is now coming for new leadership in the U.S. Senate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

