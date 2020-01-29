Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his show, Hannity, took out the flares to yet again “warn” Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) to not take the mantel of calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial while further taking the side of house manager Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Hannity wasted no time in getting to his point in the segment called “Message to Mitt,” which was complete with a graphic of the senator’s name and face on it.

The Fox News host first explained on the segment that he had defended Romney before thrashing him the second night in a row for considering witnesses to be heard from by the senate.

“He said later in the week that he would like to hear from John Bolton. Well, we have not heard everything we need to hear from John Bolton in his own words, and even if the president had privately said that he wanted Ukraine to do A or B or C for the aid, here are four facts that he reminds us every time,” Hannity stated, before outlining four claims about the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president.

“Senator Romney, I say to you tonight, it is time for you to put aside what is clearly a personal disdain, dislike for the president, and you need to do this for the sake of the country, and frankly for your sworn duties of the Constitution of the United States. Now, forget about your opinions about the president. They are irrelevant. You need that document right there. You need to think about your constitutional role and duty as a senator. Remember, the House and the Constitution has the sole power to impeach the president,” Hannity continued.

Then Hannity continues to address Romney by ripping him over the questions asked in the trial to both sides.

“Now, they presented their pathetic weak case. Okay, now you are asking 16 hours’ worth of questions. Your duty as the sole role of the Senate is to render a verdict. Now, you just heard from John Bolton. Keep in mind, Senator Romney, I know you represent the great state of Utah. Take a look at this survey put together,” Hannity stated while flashing a poll on the screen.

Hannity then offers his final warning by bringing a poll showing that Romney’s supporters in his home state of Utah want the president to be “acquitted.”

“He did a poll of Utah. They want President Trump acquitted. 64% oppose additional witnesses paired 60% would be less likely to support you if you voted to keep the charade going and call witnesses. By the way, think about all those Democrats that are asking you to trust them. Think about who is begging for witnesses. There he is. The compromised, in this particular case, corrupt, and we all know, congenital liar by the name of Adam Schiff,” Hannity continued.

Hannity finally asked Romney, “How could anyone in good conscience ever trust what is merely a pretty despicable sociopath?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]