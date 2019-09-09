Hannity Defends Trump Strategy on Taliban Talks from ‘Media Mob’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight defended President Donald Trump‘s strategy on talks with the Taliban from the “media mob.”

Trump called off a meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David after the Taliban took credit for an attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier. There’s been a lot of criticism over the idea Taliban leaders were invited to Camp David at all, including from some Republican lawmakers and Fox’s Jesse Watters.

Hannity tonight said, “The president has been criticized by the media mob, predictably so, for considering any in-person talks. But as President Trump has stated many times, he believes in open dialogue and will always look for peaceful solutions to long-standing conflicts, but only from a position of strength. The president couldn’t be any more clear.”

He contrasted Trump’s approach in engaging with the Taliban with how Bill Clinton and Barack Obama approached, respectively, North Korea and Iran.

Hannity even invoked Winston Churchill as he defended Trump’s strategy and deal-making skills:

“He’s willing to talk to anybody, but he’s not willing to appease murderous regimes. Therein lies the distinction between him, Obama, and Bill Clinton… No deal is always better than a bad deal. Read The Art of the Deal, some of you in the media mob, you might discover that Trump says, always be willing to walk away from a deal, even up to the last second. We saw Europe learn this the hard way. Remember, Neville Chamberlin came back after meeting with Hitler in Munich and tried to appease Nazi Germany, told the people of Great Britain they will have peace in their time. But in the end, appeasement never works. Winston Churchill had the moral clarity. He understood the nature of this enemy and he knew there was only one way to negotiate with a tyrant and a killer and a mass murderer like Hitler.”

Hannity then played audio from Churchill’s famous “blood toil tears and sweat” speech.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

