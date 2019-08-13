Fox News’ Sean Hannity continued to show cross-channel solidarity for CNN host Chris Cuomo on his show, dismissing anyone “feigning outrage” over his primetime cable rival’s expletive-filled bar altercation: “I don’t think he should’ve apologized.”

On Monday evening, a cellphone video of Cuomo swearing and threatening a man at a tony Long Island bar who had just insulted him by calling him “Fredo” quickly went viral and spawned numerous memes. Perhaps surprisingly, most commenters online — even Hannity — came down on Cuomo’s side. Nevertheless, early on Tuesday Cuomo addressed the controversy by posting a mea culpa on Twitter, where he acknowledged his own role in exacerbating the situation by overreacting, saying “I should be better than the guys baiting me.”

This was unnecessary, Hannity declared on his Tuesday night show in a call for more public civility. “I don’t think he should’ve apologized,” the Fox News host explained. “I don’t support harassment of any public figure, especially in front of their children, and their family and their wife. No person in this country should be taunted because of their political beliefs or opinions.”

After offering his own, brief impersonation of Fredo Corleone from The Godfather, Hannity continued. “Chris has a right to defend himself and let’s not be phony, here,” Hannity added, referring to Cuomo’s numerous curses in the video. “Everybody — we have all heard those words before. We have watched YouTube and anyone feigning outrage like, ‘Oh, your precious ears never heard these words before,’ frankly, you’re probably full of it or you act offended you’re acting like a liberal that is offended by everything.”

Hannity guest — and former CNN contributor — Jeffrey Lord agreed.

“I know Chris as a former CNN colleague and, you know, he doesn’t deserve this,” Lord said. “He’s a good person and, I have to say, I have family and friends on Shelter Island. I know where this place is. You go there to relax, to be with your family and friends, which is what he was doing. This is outrageous kind of stuff that’s done to them and I frankly don’t care whether it’s Chris Cuomo or whether it’s Eric Trump or Ted and Heidi Cruz. This is totally unacceptable. It clearly unacceptable. And good for Chris for standing up for himself.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com