Hannity Dodges When Geraldo Asks If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Normal or Crazy’ – Right After the Host Interviewed Her

Sean Hannity ducked a straightforward question from Geraldo Rivera about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) moments after the Fox News host interviewed her.

Greene appeared on Wednesday’s Hannity to give her reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where she heckled the president.

Later, Rivera and former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller joined the show to discuss the speech.

Rivera referenced comments from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), who delivered the Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union.

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” she said. “The choice is between normal or crazy.”

Rivera juxtaposed those remarks with Hannity interviewing Greene, who has espoused all manner of wild and baseless conspiracy theories, including the idea that a prominent Jewish banking family used lasers in space to cause wildfires in California.

“Well Sean, the first thing I’d like to start with is a question our friend, Governor Sanders – the hit of the night – said the world is now divided… it’s not Republican/Democrat right/left, red/blue anymore,” Rivera said. “It’s normal and crazy, normal/crazy. So, I’m gonna ask you, Sean. Which side of that divide – normal/crazy – is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Is she the new normal? Because if she is, the Republicans are not gonna win any more elections.”

“I will answer,” Hannity replied, before not answering. Instead, he bashed Democrats.

“The Green New Deal radical socialists are absolutely insane and there’s such thing as a moderate Democrat that exists in Washington or seemingly around the country,” Hannity stated. “So, yeah. I would say they’re all crazy, those people that are making policy that stopped building the wall, that stop domestic energy production, those people that believe in defunding, dismantling the police. Those people are crazy, yes, insane, out of their mind.”

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in the last Congress after she was found to have liked a Facebook comment suggesting Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be shot in the head. Her assignments were restored when Republicans retook the House last month.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com