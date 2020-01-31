As the Senate impeachment trial continued on Thursday, Fox News host Sean Hannity continued dominating in the cable news ratings.

Hannity scored a whopping 4.32 million total viewers last night, with 751,000 in the 25-54 demographic. It was the continuation of a hot streak for Hannity, who scored big numbers on Wednesday night as well.

Laura Ingraham was a close second with 4.11 million total viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson’s 3.92 million total viewers. (Respectively, Ingraham and Carlson got 734K and 689K in the demo.)

MSNBC, meanwhile, beat out CNN in primetime impeachment coverage — with MSNBC peaking at roughly 2.27 million total viewers and 414,000 in the demo last night.

CNN peaked around the same time with roughly 1.75 million viewers, beating out MSNBC in the demo with 471,000.

