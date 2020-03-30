Sean Hannity hosted his show Monday night on the ground in New York, talking about the ongoing response to the massive coronavirus outbreak in the state. Hannity broadcast live from Pier 90 by the USNS Comfort, the hospital ship that arrived in New York earlier Monday.

Hannity spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Captain James O’Brien, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron Six; and General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Commander of the U.S. Northern Command, about the U.S. response combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

In his opening monologue, Hannity commended how the entire country is “all hands on deck” in dealing with this crisis… “with the exception of the usual suspects in the media mob and, of course, do-nothing psychotic hate-Trump Democrats.”

“Thanks to American ingenuity, hard work, determination, we will get through this, we will recover, we will be better, we will be stronger,” Hannity said.

A bit later he elaborated and, in addition to going after hosts on MSNBC like Rachel Maddow for their coverage, Hannity blasted New York leaders like Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio for not being more prepared for this pandemic, contrasting them with POTUS.

“The president’s building the hospitals, the president sent the ship. President Trump has delivered on every single promise, he’s dedicated literally the full force of the federal government to help out New York, including that massive ship behind me,” Hannity said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

