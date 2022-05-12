Hannity Goes After Pro-Trump Senate Candidate For ‘Disturbing’ Tweets Calling Obama a Muslim

Sean Hannity slammed pro-Trump Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on Wednesday over past tweets that have resurfaced, including an anti-Muslim attack on Barack Obama the Fox News host deemed “disturbing.”

“While Kathy claims to be a MAGA conservative, she has a very troubling history of attacking Donald Trump,” said Hannity on his show.

Barnette in recent days has surged in polls to make the Republican primary in Pennsylvania a three-way race between her, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormack. The primary will take place next Tuesday.

The primetime Fox News host also took aim at Barnette over one tweet in which she called former President Obama, who is not Muslim, “a Muslim.”

“It gets worse,” said Hannity. “More resurfaced tweets are even more disturbing — one from her Twitter account in 2016 reads, ‘Don’t we get it? Obama is a Muslim!’”

Don’t we get it? Obama is a Muslim!@WayneDupreeShow: US Official: US 2 Pardon or Drop Charges Against 7 Iranians in Exchange 4 Prisoner — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) January 16, 2016

Hannity’s condemnation of Barnette on this particular issue is curious given he fueled of the myth that Obama is a secret Muslim who grew up in Kenya.

In a 2013 interview with Playboy, Hannity was asked if he regretted being “one of the most vocal skeptics of Obama’s American citizenship” and claiming Obama grew up in Kenya.

“But he did grow up in Kenya, and he told The New York Times that he went to a school there and one of the most beautiful things on the planet is Islamic prayer at sunset,” Hannity replied.

“Are you fueling the myth that Obama’s a Muslim from Africa by saying that?” his interviewer asked.

“I never fueled the myth. How do you come up with this stuff? He did go to a Muslim school. He writes about it in his own book,” Hannity said, prompting the interviewer to note Obama did not grow up in Kenya.

“He went to a Muslim school in Indonesia, or wherever it was, Kenya. I forget,” Hannity said. “Now you’ve got me. I think it was Indonesia. I’m trying to remember his biography. It’s going back so long. He admits he went to a Muslim school. It’s on his audiobook, if you want a tape of it—you can hear him say it himself.”

Obama did not spend any time growing up in Kenya, but did spend several years in Indonesia. There, he attended a public school (which was not Muslim) before transferring to a Catholic school.

Former President Donald Trump also infamously promoted the myth that Obama is a secret Muslim from Kenya.

“He doesn’t have a birth certificate. He may have one, but there’s something on that, maybe religion, maybe it says he is a Muslim,” Trump said on Fox in 2011. “I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t want that.”

Hannity also went after Barnette on Wednesday night for her past tweets attacking Trump.

They included a September 2015 tweet that read, “Did u c d last Presidential Debate. #Trump2016 was horrid. Even #Rubio challenged d moderator 2 ask him a demanding question.”

@Mark60644 Did u c d last Presidential Debate. #Trump2016 was horrid. Even #Rubio challenged d moderator 2 ask him a demanding question. — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) September 27, 2015

And another tweet the same month that read, “#Trump2016 is JUST AS LIBERAL as d leaders we currently hv n office. #MoralityMatters & Trump does not rank high in it…”

@Mark60644 #Trump2016 is JUST AS LIBERAL as d leaders we currently hv n office. #MoralityMatters & Trump does not rank high in it… — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) September 27, 2015

Additionally, also in September 2015, Barnette tweeted, “#Trump2016 is good 4 beers & barbeque. BUT, not as President. WE r so morally bankrupt WE c/n c d differ.”

#Trump2016 is good 4 beers & barbeque. BUT, not as President. WE r so morally bankrupt WE c/n c d differ http://t.co/djJRNDlJ2C #WAARadio — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) September 29, 2015

Barnette also tweeted that same month, “#Trump2016 moral character is questionable! Braggadocious+constant jabs+4 bankrup+brags bending rules.”

Finally, Hannity displayed a homophobic tweet from March 2013 that read, “Please PRAY for my babies and me. We are about to board the place to California and there’s a homosexual female…”

Please PRAY for my babies and me. We are about to board the place to California and there’s a homosexual female… http://t.co/5RsH5DaVZc — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) March 26, 2013

