Hannity Goes on a Tear Mocking CNN’s Stelter: ‘His Book and His Show’s a Failure’

Sean Hannity has responded to a scathing assessment of him by Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources. The Fox News host had already taken to Twitter to respond by mocking Stelter’s ratings and meager book sales. One silver lining for Stelter is that Tucker Carlson did so last week, so perhaps the CNN host is used to it by now. But Hannity went the extra mile by calling him, “Fake News Humpty Dumpty”:

Haha. This is awesome!!! Poison to Fake News Humpty Dumpty is the truth I reported this week that his highly promoted book “BOMBED” selling less than 1800 copies and he can’t even get 800,000 viewers to watch his socialist propaganda. Ha pic.twitter.com/3hhsq7AgTB — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2021

In the Reliable Sources segment, Stelter accused Hannity of “spouting poison.”

“Don’t get numb to this abusive language,” Stelter said, “because it is through these insults, it is through these attacks that Hannity wields power. This dark, dire language is fundamentally authoritarian. It softens the ground for a movement like ‘Stop the Steal’ Trump’s ploy to actually steal the election. It portrays anyone who disagrees as not legitimate, as not American.”

On Monday, Hannity again referred to him as Humpty Dumpty. “He not a journalist,” Hannity scoffed. “He’s a partisan hack.”

The Fox host said Stelter is “pretty much stalking this network and yours truly,” before noting that Reliable Sources notches about 700,000 viewers, or “a disaster,” as he put it. Hannity further noted that Stelter’s book, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, reportedly sold just 1,738 copies in its first week.

Hannity said that Stelter’s “definition of ‘poison’ must mean that I tell the truth that his book and his show’s a failure.”

