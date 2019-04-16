Hannity Guest Claims Ilhan Omar is ‘Infatuated With Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah’

A Fox News guest claimed on Hannity that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is “infatuated” with al-Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah, all groups considered terrorist organizations by the United States.

Bernard Kerik — a former New York police commissioner whose nomination by President Bush to serve as head of Homeland Security was derailed after he was sentenced to four years in prison on eight felony charges, including tax evasion — appeared on Sean Hannity‘s show Monday to comment on the controversy surrounding Omar.

Hannity asked Kerik about one unearthed video of Omar, in which she jokes about the serious tone with which one of her former professors said “al-Qaeda.”

“She is infatuated with al-Qaeda, with Hamas, Hezbollah,” Kerik said, providing little in the way of evidence for the claim.

“She was at CAIR at a fundraiser, she was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for CAIR, which according to the United Arab Emirates, an Arab nation, they are a terrorist organization,” he continued. (The United States does not consider CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a terrorist organization.)

Kerik finished by arguing Omar should be removed from Congress.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com