While most of the cable news reactions to the first Trump-Biden debate were decidedly negative (to put it mildly), Fox News host Sean Hannity kicked off his show with effusive praise of President Donald Trump and called him a “gladiator warrior fighter.”

“The extremely weak, the frail, the confused, kind of angry Joe Biden just got steamrolled by President Trump. Joe flat out refused to answer simple, basic, fundamental questions, unable to respond to the president’s beatdowns and he appeared flustered, irritated, and well, cranky,” Hannity said. “Joel, maybe it’s past his bedtime, probably stayed up too late, needs his nap.”

Hannity’s big takeaways at the top were that Biden would not answer the question of whether he’d support packing the Supreme Court and said Biden “could barely form a sentence” at times. He also went after Hunter Biden and the former VP’s response when confronted about his son.

When he brought on his panel, Hannity said, “One thing I’ve concluded at the end of tonight is it’s basically — you’re going to get a gladiator warrior fighter in Donald Trump, a guy that is going to go to battle like he has for the last four years, fighting for trade deals, fighting for his promises, getting the money for the wall, everything that he says he’s going to do, including battling Covid.”

Sarah Sanders agreed that Trump’s a fighter and said one of the biggest takeaways for her was what Biden said warning about re-openings with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Biden being confronted on law & order issues.

Ari Fleischer credited some of Trump’s lines and hit Biden for not answering some questions, but faulted both candidate and said “we’re not electing gladiators”:

“I think this was a train wreck tonight. Both candidates, too much interruption, too much back and forth, and that’s just not good for the country. There might be people who like to have this kind of thing for the entertainment value. I’m just not one of them… This was way over-the-top tonight by both candidates and the president started it. Biden returned the fire.”

Hannity offered a defense of the president on that one by saying, “Everybody has stylistic differences.”

