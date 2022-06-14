Hannity Lauds Don Lemon’s Questioning of White House Press Secretary: ‘Little Late, But Welcome to the Party’

Sean Hannity gave kudos to CNN’s Don Lemon over his questions to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the previous night.

On Monday, Lemon pressed her on the economy and whether Biden plans to run for a second term in 2024.

Hannity said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is “living in a fantasy world.” The Fox News host played a clip of Lemon’s interview.

“Many economists do cite the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues,” Lemon said about the state of the economy, particularly high inflation. “They also say that last year’s stimulus package, which you mentioned, contributed to inflation, Karine. Does the Biden administration bear some responsibility for this?”

Jean-Pierre briefly stumbled and stated that the American Rescue Plan “met the moment” and the stimulus package is helping people “take on inflation.”

Hannity reacted to the clip by stating, “Karine Jean-Pierre was not expecting tough questions from fake news CNN.”

He then introduced the next clip by stating, “This administration is such a disaster, now even Don Lemon – hardcore liberal – is actually following our lead and questioning Joe Biden’s mental and physical abilities. Wow. Little late, but welcome to the party”:

LEMON: Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think, to continue on even after 2024? JEAN-PIERRE: Don, You are asking me this question. Oh, my gos!. He’s the president of the United States. He, I can’t even keep up with him. We just got back from New Mexico. We just got back from California. That is not a question that we should be even asking.

“Not a question we should be even be asking.” said Hannity. “The guy can barely put two coherent sentences together.”

He added, “Don, you might as well say it: Joe Biden is weak, frail, and a cognitive wreck. And you can add – if you wanna be fair – we were way ahead of the curve. You can say, ‘And Sean Hannity on Fox News was right the whole time.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

