Sean Hannity tonight reacted to the media coverage of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s impeachment comments on his show last night, mocking it as a “temper tantrum.”

McConnell told Hannity, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this — to the extent that we can. ”

“We do not have the kind of ball control on this — a typical issue, for example, comes over from the House,” he continued. “If I don’t like it, we don’t take it up. We have no choice but to take it up. But we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate.”

He’s received a fair amount of criticism over those remarks.

Hannity tonight said, “The professional impeachment cheerleaders in the mob in the media – we now know nothing but an extension of every lie, they got it all wrong on Mueller, four investigations, and they missed the biggest corruption, abuse of power scandal as we learned this week in their lifetime, they didn’t care about Hillary’s bought and paid for dirty Russian unverifiable dossier, which we now know was used as the bulk of information in the FISA report, and without it, they never would’ve gotten the FISA report to take away the constitutional rights of Carter Page, and then back door everything into all world Trump, campaign transition and presidency — the mob, they’re not happy that Senator McConnell is crushing their dreams. For the past 24 hours they’ve been throwing a massive temper tantrum as usual.”

He showed clips from CNN and MSNBC before remarking, “The same people who held the compromised, correct, congenital liar Schiff’s hand, carried his water throughout every lie, every con, every abuse of power, every secret hearing. For over three years now they have done nothing for the American people but conspired with Democrats, state run TV in the media, to take down a duly elected president, breathlessly pushing one line, one hoax, one conspiracy after another.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]