Sean Hannity tonight spoke directly to Senate Republicans and said it’s time to end the Democrats’ push for impeachment as it moves to the Senate.

Hannity continued defending Trump on the Ukraine call and said he’s right to invoke executive privilege to stop John Bolton from testifying.

“It is a desperate last-minute attempt to smear, slander, besmirch the president to try and get the political advantage. They know they’re not going to do it, they want to hurt the president politically,” Hannity said.

He directed part of his monologue at Senate Republicans and said they shouldn’t be helping the Democrats or trying to “undo the mess” they made:

“Members of the U.S. Senate, especially Republicans, you need to end this for the sake of our country and our Constitution and frankly, for the sake of future presidents. In America it is we the people you’re supposed to be serving.”

Hannity made similar comments on the radio today and said, “They now get to present their case to all of you Republican senators, don’t make me start giving out the phone number.”

