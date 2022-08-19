Hannity Rails Against McConnell, Calls for End of His Leadership: ‘What’s Your Agenda, Mitch?’

Fox News host Sean Hannity lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Friday after the latter tapered expectations for a 2023 GOP majority in the Senate a day before.

McConnell told reporters he believes the Republican Party has a good chance to take the House, but expressed he did not feel the same confidence regarding again become the majority leader.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said.

The comments come on the heels of polling that shows some GOP Senate candidates trailing.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Blake Matsers, Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker all appear to be in trouble in their respective races. Oz is trailing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman significantly.

On Hannity Friday evening, the host lashed out at McConnell for his comments on the “quality” of candidates the GOP is running. He said:

Democrats are painting Republican Senate candidates in upcoming elections and midterms as cruel and out of touch. Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is content to leave them out to dry and fend for themselves. Listen to these comments, they’re very encouraging.

Hannity aired McConnells’ comments on the aforementioned candidates and laid into the senator, particularly while defending Oz. The host branded Fetterman as farther left than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“You don’t hear [Chuck Schumer] complaining about candidate quality in Pennsylvania,” Hannity said, before he asked, “How about you get out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your agenda, Mitch, or would you rather just sit by and watch helplessly as Democrats lie to your face, pass another $500 billion green energy boondoggle?”

The host concluded McConnell might be pulling for candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump to lose out of a personal vendetta.

“His time as a leader needs to come to an end,” Hannity concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

