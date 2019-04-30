Fox News host Sean Hannity called MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell “conspiracy theorists” and “liars” in response to a segment in which they mocked his network for still attacking Hillary Clinton.

Hannity began by calling the MSNBC hosts “two of the Democrats best friends on conspiracy TV MSNBC.”

“Yes, you want conspiracy television, you want to learn about oh, let’s say Area 51-kind of political conspiracies,” he said. “Two of America’s top tinfoil hat commentators… [fumed] that we at the Fox News Channel continue to demand equal justice under the law, equal applications of our laws, and of course holding to account Hillary Clinton.”

He then cut to the Maddow-O’Donnell segment where they joked about Clinton’s emails still being “a fresh thing” to cover at Fox News, which Hannity replied to by saying it is “time to educate the two liars and conspiracy theorists who still this day obsess over Trump Russia collusion.”

Hannity mocked the network for pushing for “two-plus years, the baseless hoax” that Trump colluded with Russia, which he was cleared by Robert Mueller‘s report.

“When will one of these two conspiracy theorists, liars gonna apologize to their viewers?” Hannity asked. “When will they apologized to the president who they slander every night on their network… We will not hold our breath as journalism is dead and buried in this country, nothing more than an extension of the Democratic Party.”

He added that Hillary is still “relevant because we are supposed to have a constitutional republic” where “equal justice” is dolled out.

Watch above, via Fox News.

