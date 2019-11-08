Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. Fox News show Hannity re-took the lead in the cable news ratings race on Thursday, with 3.7 million viewers — 570,000 of which were in the 25-54 demo.

Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC show The Rachel Maddow Show brought in 3.33 million viewers and 569,000 in the demo — narrowly losing to Hannity‘s 570,000.

Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight was the second most viewed show overall at 3.49 million viewers, but behind Maddow in the demo at just 544,000.

Hannity’s win comes a day after he aired President Donald Trump’s rally during his entire broadcast — a decision that led to his show getting trounced by Maddow.

Fox News’ 5 p.m. show The Five pulled in a whopping 3.06 million viewers (with 495,000 in the demo), followed by Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. Fox News show The Ingraham Angle (2.95 million viewers, 421,000 in the demo), Bret Baier’s 6 p.m. Fox News Special Report (2.55 million viewers, 391,000 in the demo), and Lawrence O’Donnell’s 10 p.m. MSNBC show The Last Word (2.47 million viewers, 412,000 in the demo).

CNN was far behind on Thursday, with the network’s most-viewed show The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. bringing in 1.13 million viewers and 238,000 in the demo. The network’s highest rating in the demo came from Erin Burnett’s 7 p.m. show OutFront, which received 288,000 in the demo and 1 million viewers overall.

