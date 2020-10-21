Sean Hannity said Wednesday night that Joe Biden should undergo a “full physical and cognitive assessment,” raising questions about his cognitive abilities ahead of the final presidential debate.

Hannity went after Biden over the alleged emails from his son Hunter and said, “These are serious concerns, and they will be raised at tomorrow night’s debate, probably not by the moderator — probably Trump will have to bring it up himself.”

He also took some shots at former president Barack Obama’s Philadelphia rally for Joe Biden before going back to Biden and calling him Trump’s ” weak, frail, cognitively struggling opponent.”

Hannity mocked Biden again for being at home in his “basement bunker” and said there’s something going on there;

“They are obviously hiding something about Joe Biden. In all likelihood, they are hiding the full extent of Joe’s cognitive struggles. ‘Cause when he does go out two, three days in a row, it’s an unmitigated disaster. This is unprecedented, and frankly, it is dangerous for this country if his own campaign does not believe he has the strength, stamina, the mental acuity, the mental alertness to be the president of the United States which is the hardest job in the world. He looks frail, he looks weak, and we can see he is struggling cognitively.”

Hannity said America “needs to now demand a full physical and cognitive assessment of Joe Biden,” saying, “The country deserves to know why are they putting him in hiding and on vacation with the two weeks to go into election day.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

